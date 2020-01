A Letterkenny area councillor has said safety measures are necessary on a crossroads where he had a lucky escape just last month.

Cllr Donal Coyle says lights and signage are necessary on the Leck Road and Cullion Road crossroads at the Readymix premises.

The council says lining has been improved, signage will be erected shortly, and lighting can be considered at a forthcoming workshop.

Cllr Coyle told Highland Radio News that his motion was informed by his own experience: