Big increase in penalty point disqualifications in Donegal

The number of penalty point disqualifications in Donegal rose by over 40% last year when compared with 2018.

Figures show that there were 29 drivers in the county disqualified last year compared with 17 in 2018.

More than 27-thousand penalty-point notices were issued to drivers for holding a mobile phone while driving last year.

It’s a rise of just over 700 on 2018, according to new Freedom of Information figures.

In total, 191-thousand penalty-point notices were issued nationally last year, 14-thousand more than the year before.