O’Donnell praises team as GE bid begins

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District says his reason to stand in the General Election is down to Donegal lacking in a strong independent voice on the national stage.

Councilor John O’Donnell confirmed speculation last night that he’s to contest the election next month.

The controversial Councilor topped the poll in the Milford Municipal District in the local elections and will he hoping to build on that success.

Cllr O’Donnell says that success was down to his team, and that same team will be behind him this time round: