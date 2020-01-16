Twelve names confirmed in Donegal for GE 2020

Twelve runners have now declared as candidates for the upcoming General Election in the Donegal constituency.

More could still be added to the ticket though with the deadline this weekend.

Councilor John O’Donnell has confirmed speculation last night that he is to contest next month’s general election.

Meanwhile Niall McConnell, a farmer from Castlefinn has also thrown his name into hat and will run as an Independent candidate.

It brings the total to 12 runners so far in the Donegal constituency, including all outgoing TDs, Pat the Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fail) , Pearse Doherty (Sinn Fein) , Thomas Pringle (Independent), Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) and Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fail).

They will be joined by sitting Cllrs Martin Harley (Fine Gael) and John O’Donnell (Independent) Michael White (Green Party), Mary T. Sweeney (Aontu) Former presidential candidate Peter Casey (Independent) and Senator Padraig MacLochlainn (Sinn Fein) and Niall O’Connell (Independent)