MacLochlainn backs Professor’s dismay at LUH Stroke Unit delay

Revelations that the delivery of an Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital has been held back by the current recruitment embargo has been described as another shameful example of the failure of the HSE and the Health Minister.

Earlier this week, Consultant Geriatrician at Letterkenny University Hospital, Ken Mulpeter, told Highland Radio that a proper stroke unit should be an integral part of any acute hospital and could save as many as 16 lives each year.

A unit had been approved before the flood of 2013, and again it was approved last year, but was sidelined because of what Professor Mulpeter says is an effective moratorium.

Padraig MacLochlainn says the intervention by Professor Mulpeter was powerful and shocking.

He says the people of Donegal deserve health care equality: