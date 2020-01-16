Harley says St Joseph’s announcement won’t benefit him politically

A Fine Gael councillor and General Election candidate has told Highland Radio that if the announcement this week by the HSE that work is starting at St Joseph’s Hospital is an election stunt, he is not benefitting from it.

On today’s Nine til Noon, Fr John Joe Duffy, Chair of the Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group dismissed the statement as “fake news”, saying it references a €4 million improvement programme, but there are no plans in place.

Cllr Martin Harley, himself a member of the action group, told Greg Hughes he is looking for clarification on what the work will entail, and repeating his view that staffing issues need to be addressed……….