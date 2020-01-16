GAA Programme – 15/1/20

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

On the first GAA Programme of 2020, Tom Comack is joined by Donegal Oifigeach Cultura an Teanga’s Fergus McGee to talk about Donegal’s recent success at the Ulster Scor Na nOg finals.

Paddy Gallagher, Letterkenny IT Sports Officer also joins Tom to speak about the College’s senior Gaelic Football team’s historic first-ever appearance in the Sigerson Cup.

Also Tom will be speaking with Moville GAA clubman Con O’Donnell, who is the latest Donegal person to be honoured with a GAA Presidential award.