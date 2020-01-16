Finn Harps question Election Candidates on Stadium funding allocation

Finn Harps have written to all candidates who have been nominated so far for Election 2020 in an effort to reinstate funding that was promised for the development of the new stadium in Stranolar.

The club are asking a number of straightforward questions specifically about the failure of the Department of Sports to provide an allocation of funding for the Donegal Community Stadium.

The Club say they have been inundated with enquiries from fans asking what elected representatives are going to do for Finn Harps, and how they will intend to address this during the election campaign.

In a statement on the club website, Finn Harps have said “the ‘decision makers’ can be rest assured that we will pursue this matter until we receive a satisfactory resolution”.

They will also publish replies online and will issue the letter to any remaining candidates who are nominated in the coming days.

A copy of the letter is below:

_____

Dear Candidate

No doubt you are aware of the Department of Sport’s failure to provide an allocation for the Donegal Community Stadium in their announcement under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund in the past week.

We are asking what you and your party intend to do about this matter and if you will be addressing it in your manifesto in the upcoming election.

In addition Finn Harps requests that you make a public statement in order that the people of Donegal are crystal clear about your plans to rectify this wrong. This of course will ensure there is no ambiguity or misunderstandings amongst the wider community following the outcome of the Election.

The Club is not only planning to construct a stadium but also to develop additional pitches and training facilities to accommodate the Academy, Schoolboys, Underage and Ladies Football. This will be a facility for all of Donegal and will ensure that the County has a centre comparable to anywhere else in the Country.

This is a matter of great urgency as the structure currently in place is in danger of deteriorating further which could result in the loss of over €1m of public monies already spent on this project.

We would appreciate if you would reply to this email by return as we intend to publish your response on our website and have offered the same courtesy to all candidates in the forthcoming election.

Yours Sincerely

__________________

Kathy Taaffe

Secretary, Finn Harps FC