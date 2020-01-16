FG Director of Elections says McClafferty exit came as surprise

The Director of Elections of Fine Gael in Donegal has spoken out in wake of Cllr Michael McClafferty leaving the party.

Cllr McClafferty is the second Donegal County Councillor to leave Fine Gael since the local elections last year following Cllr Frank McBreartys exit over the summer.

The Cllr stated that his departure is based on what he termed a legacy of broken promises by the party on a local level.

Gerry McMunn, who is also a member of the National Executive spoke on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

He says the Cllrs decision came as a surprise to many: