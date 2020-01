Donegal Motor Club is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary and to mark the event the club are hosting an evening at Logues of Cranford this Saturday 18th January.

The club was formed in 1970 in the old Milford Hotel and the first ever event then run out of Logues.

Donegal Motor Club Chairman Brian Brogan, founder member Jim Callaghan and Highland’s Oisin Kelly joined Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show to outline what is happening this weekend and a brief history of the club.