The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District fears there will be a fatality unless signage warning of deer crossing is erected in the peninsula.

Donegal County Council had previously agreed to install signage on the Malin to Culdaff, Malin to Carndonagh and Ballyliffin to Carndonagh roads but Councillor Martin McDermott has raised serious concern over the delay in the process.

He says this is something that needs to be acted upon without any further delay……..