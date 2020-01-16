Council urged to start work on ‘worst bridge in the county’

There are calls on Senior Management at Donegal County Council to begin route selection and design work on what’s been described as the worst bridge of its kind in the county.

Work on Logue’s Bridge in Ballybofey was stalled in 2017, while the Ten T Bypass route was being selected and a commitment given at the time that design work would commence once the route was agreed.

Now that the Council has published the preferred options for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project, Councillor Patrick McGowan says this piece of infrastructure cannot be left lay idle: