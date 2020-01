It’s been claimed that the home help list in Donegal has effectively exploded with almost 300 people waiting to be allocated hours.

Updated figures released to Sinn Féin showed that there are currently 286 people waiting for home help in the county.

Speaking today, Pearse Doherty says hours are being allocated elsewhere in the country yet the list in Donegal is ever increasing.

He’s says the situation is out of control and is calling for immediate action: