Still no date for full service restoration at Seaview House

Concern has been raised that there is still no definitive date for when Seaview Respite House in Mountcharles will reopen in full.

The facility hasn’t been operating fully for almost a year now and there have been a number of false dawns since as to when the service would resume in its entirety.

An update from the HSE this week has indicated that the RehabCare has officially taken over the property as of yesterday with the group working to finalise registration of the premises with HIQA.

Once this has been completed scheduling of service users for respite will commence as soon as possible.

But Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes that families deserve more clarity: