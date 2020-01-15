Pringle urges council to add new voters to the supplementary register

Donegal County Council is being urged to automatically include those in Donegal who registered to vote in the last 8 months on the supplementary register for the upcoming General Election.

Independent Election candidate Thomas Pringle made the call after Dublin City Council agreed to automatically include such voters.

Mr Pringle says the fact that the new Register doesn’t come into force until mid-February means people who registered to vote as far back as April last year won’t be automatically eligible to vote.

Mr Pringle says the formalities have all been completed……………

Supplementary Register Application Form available HERE