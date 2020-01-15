No Beggan, Hughes or McCarron in Monaghan line up

Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron are all missing from the Monaghan starting 15 for Saturday evening’s McKenna Cup Final against Tyrone.

Farney boss Seamus McEnaney has made a host of changes, including in goal, where Emyvale’s Conor Forde replaces Beggan.

Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron are also absent, both players pulled up in the defeat against Donegal in Ballybofey.

On the plus side, captain Ryan Wylie returns at centre-half back.

Monaghan Starting Team V Tyrone

1, Conor Forde, Emyvale

2 Colin Walshe, Doohamlet

3 Drew Wylie, Ballybay

4 Conor Boyle, Clontibret

5 Shane Carey, Scotstown

6 Ryan Wylie, Ballybay

7 Padraic Keenan,Corduff

8 Niall Kearns, Seans McDermotts

9 Barry Mc Bennett, Doohamlet

10 Michael Paul O Dowd, Clontibret

11 Robbie Mc Allister, Emyvale

12 Dessie Ward, BallyBay

13 Jason Irwin, Oram

14 Keith Mc Enaney, Corduff

15 Phillip Donnelly, Blackhill