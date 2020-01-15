New Swilly Ferry contract terms offer more certainty – Blaney

A Letterkenny Municipal District councillor has welcomed changes to the terms under which the Lough Swilly Ferry contract is advertised.

Donegal County Council has confirmed it’s inviting tenders for the service linking Buncrana and Rathmullan, later this month.

The initial contract will be for a three year period, with the possiblity of extending the contract for further periods of three years, two years and two years based on agreement with the provider.

Cllr Liam Blaney says what is potentially a ten year contract will bring more certainty to the service…….