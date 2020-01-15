Irish Water slammed over unfinished Letterkenny road

Donegal County Council is being urged to meet with Irish Water to discuss a coordinated programme of road reinstatement following the extensive works in Letterkenny over the past year.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, who told Letterkenny Municipal District that the Circular Road in particular is in need of repair.

He said the stretch of road from Simpson’s to the Glencar roundabout is in need of urgent work, and added the work already done between the hospital roundabout and Simpson’s needs to be reviewed: