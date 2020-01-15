Hopes that MICA redress scheme will be published before the election

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District is appealing to the Government to publish the Mica Redress Scheme before the election.

Councillor Martin McDermott fears the scheme will be kicked down the road for as the Government prepares for the country to take to the polls on February 8th.

He says Mica affected homeowners deserve to have the scheme up and running as soon as possible:

The Mica Action group says they’ve been given assurances that the election will not delay publication of the scheme.

Speaking ahead of a public meeting with the banks next month, Committee member Joe Morgan said they’ve been told the handover of the scheme to Donegal County Council is imminent………