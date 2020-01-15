Donegal Town Cinema over last planning hurdle

It’s hoped work on a cinema in Donegal Town can begin later this year after the project cleared it’s last planning hurdle.

No objections were lodged against the Council’s decision last month to Grant permission for the development at the second time of asking

WJ Dolan Construction plans to start work as soon as possible on the two storey, five Screen, 714 seat cinema which will include a small restaurant, 155 space car park and access to the R267 at the existing Lidl junction.

8000 people had signed a petition which was submitted as part of the planning process, calling on the council to allow the development.

The ‘We Want our Cinema Campaign’ said there is a distinct need for such a development in Donegal Town claiming the contribution it would make to the area ‘cannot be underestimated or understated’.

Donegal Town has not had a cinema since the 1980s.