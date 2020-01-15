Donegal had highest number of passenger deaths in 2019

Donegal had the highest number of passenger deaths in the country in 2019.

Figures from the RSA show that three passengers in the county died as a result of a road traffic crash last year.

The provisional road collision statistics show road deaths increased in 2019. A total of 148 people lost their lives in Ireland last year, eight of those in Donegal.

September was the worst month for road deaths, with 20 fatalities recorded nationally, but figures were also high in December with 16 people killed, two in Donegal.