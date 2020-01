Donegal Action for Cancer Care are calling for the prostate needs of Donegal men to be an election issue for all candidates.

There are currently eight Prostate Rapid Access Clinics in Ireland, all located in the lower half of the country.

DACC first raised the need for a Prostate Rapid Access Clinic at Letterkenny Hospital in 2009.

Their Chair Betty Holmes says local men are being discriminated against and this must be addressed under a new Government: