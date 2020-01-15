Cllr John O’Donnell confirms Dail bid

Councilor John O’Donnell has confirmed speculation this evening that he is to contest next months general election.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday evening at a meeting of his supporters.

The controversial Councilor topped the poll in the Milford Municipal District in the local elections and will he hoping to build on that success.

In announcing his candidacy Councilor O’Donnell said ‘ I’m determined to deliver for the people of Donegal by addressing the issues facing our rural communities and larger towns. As an Independent, I will work hard on your behalf to challenge the inequalities and lack of funding into this county.

For the past five years, I’ve worked hard to deliver for my constituents; now I want to deliver for all of Donegal’