Boil notices issued on nine private water supplies in Donegal in 2018

E coli was found in 62 private water supplies in Ireland last year.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency found more than 1,000 people got a serious infection as a result.

In Donegal, there are six Public Group Water Schemes, four Private Group Schemes and 29 Small Private Supplies, one of which is unmonitored.

A total of nine boil notices were issued in Donegal during 2018 on schemes supplying a total of 967 people. At the start of the year, there were two schemes on the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

The EPA says poorly constructed wells are putting health at risk.