Body found of missing Derry woman Helena McElhennon

It’s been confirmed that the body found during last nights searches of the Foyle is that of Derry woman Helena McElhennon.

The 42 year old from Draperstown has been missing since late November.

Ms. McElhennons car was found after witnesses reported her pulling into a layby near the Foyle Bridge in Derry.

A major search and rescue operation had been ongoing over the past seven weeks with teams searching the river banks and surrounding areas.

Search team North West posted on Facebook: “As our coordinated searches continued yesterday evening into 7 weeks and two days, our team was facilitating another search with members of a missing persons family and wider circle when a body was found.

Search Team NorthWest raised the alarm to PSNI and requested assistance from Foyle Search and Rescue to aid with the recovery of the body.

Appreciation to all our volunteers and the public who supported the family by helping us undertake searches at least twice every single day. All your support and effort hasn’t gone unnoticed

We request that your prayers are with the family and friends of Helena and their privacy is respected during this very difficult time.”