Banks urged to help Mica homeowners at upcoming event

The Mica Action Group is urging local banks to meet with affected homeowners at a special event next month.

The group has been engaging with banks and financial institutions for some time now with the findings to be published at an information evening at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on February 18th.

The Government has also given reassurances that despite the election being called the scheme is on track to open in the coming weeks.

PRO of the Mica Action group Eileen Doherty says they hope the banks will agree to assist homeowners in accessing the scheme: