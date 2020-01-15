Improvement works to begin at St Joseph’s Hospital

The HSE says it is commencing a €4 million upgrading and refurbishment programme at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

The HSE says in the short term, work will begin next week to deal with HIQA compliance issues, including the provision of extra bathroom and ensuite facilities.

The planning and implementation works will continue into 2020 for the design and major development of St Joseph’s.

Once complete, the HSE says the current compliment of 67 beds will be maintained in enhanced facilities,along with enhanced primary care, day and ambulance services.

HSE Management say they will engage with representations from the St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group throughout these ongoing developments.

***************

HSE Statement in full –

15th January 2019

HSE Media Statement – St Joseph’s Hospital, Donegal

The HSE is commencing the upgrading and refurbishment of the St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar. The overall total investment planned on the campus is estimated at €4.0m.

These works are included in the capital plan 2016 – 2021 and will preserve and develop the Community Hospital facility for Stranorlar / Ballybofey area on the current site.