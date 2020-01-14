Cabinet meeting this morning to discuss date for upcoming election

What’s widely expected to be the final cabinet meeting of this current government will be held this morning.

Leo Varadkar has said he wants to speak to his Ministers before announcing plans for a general election.

Cabinet Ministers will arrive at government buildings this morning for an earlier than usual meeting, with it being brought forward to 9am.

This has led to increased speculation that Leo Varadkar will seek the dissolution of this Dáil after this morning’s meeting – instead of later in the week as it had been thought.

The Taoiseach is due to host the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a state dinner tomorrow, and would need to call the election by Thursday if he wants it to be on February 7th as expected.

But the only person who truly knows is Leo Varadkar, and he wants to brief his Ministers first this morning.

They’ll also be given an update on Storm Brendan by Minister Eoghan Murphy.

While the damage from that storm is still being assessed – a whole knew pressure bank of hot air is building up, as the general election prepares to kick off.