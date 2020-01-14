Power outages in Donegal in aftermath of Storm Brendan

A number of homes and businesses in Donegal remain without power this morning after Storm Brendan.

Its after strong winds and heavy rain caused power cuts, fallen trees and flooding when it hit yesterday.

The issue is confined to the Cullion and Derrybeg areas.

ESB hopes to have power restored to all areas by 5pm this evening.

Derek Hynes from the ESB says the north-west and south-east will be the focus of their work throughout the day:

Many fishing boats were grounded yesterday, especially on the west and north coasts.

John D O’Kane, general manager of the Foyle Fisherman’s Co-Op in Co Donegal, fears similar conditions for the coming days: