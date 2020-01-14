Ollie Horgan on the building process ahead of new season

Four weeks out from the start of the new Premier Division season, Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan says the hard work is continuing but it’s a difficult process.

The Harps boss has lost around a dozen players and the job to replace them will go on to the kick off of the new season on the 14th February.

This week Karl O’Sullivan was added to the squad while Mark Russell returns for another campaign but the Manager is disappointed they couldn’t keep more of last seasons squad.