Marian Harkin has declared that she will run as an independent candidate in the Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal constituency in the general election.

She was an independent TD in the constituency from 2002 to 2007, and an MEP from 2004 to 2019.

The Sligo native didn’t stand in the last European elections.

Ms. Harkin says this is an opportunity not to be missed: