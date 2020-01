A man has been charged with a serious assault on a taxi driver at Glebe, Sion Mills, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Dylan Mc Grinder (18) of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, damaging a wing mirror and making off without paying.

Judge Mark McGarrity refused a bail application from Mc Grinder’s solicitor, and remanded him in custody to Strabane Magistrates Court on January 16th.