Major building project announced for Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana

The Education Minister has announced a major building project for Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana.

The school has been approved for three science labs with prep areas, two mainstream classrooms, two special education teaching rooms, a three class base for children with special education needs, a home economics room and a room for design and communications graphics.

The Department will now engage with Scoil Mhuire to work out the best approach to the development.

Minister Joe McHugh has described the project as substantial and says it will majorly benefit the wider Inishowen community:

“This is great news for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana. It is a really substantial project and it will be a massive bonus for the school,” Minister McHugh said.

“I have shared the news with principal Rosaleen Grant and I am sure the whole team at the school and the wider community of Scoil Mhuire will be looking forward to this major development.”

The project has been approved by the Department of Education and Skills’ Building Unit.