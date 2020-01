Investigations are continuing into the discovery of a grow house in the Drumrooske area on Friday last.

A search as part of an ongoing operation by Gardai into the sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal Town area uncovered between 450 – 500 cannabis plants at varying stages of growth, with an estimated value of €400,000.

No arrests have been made.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward: