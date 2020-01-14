Gynaecological Clinical Services Review to be carried out at LUH

A review of Gynaecological Clinical Services at Letterkenny University Hospital is to take place in the coming weeks.

Bristol based hospital consultant Dr Margaret MacMahon, a Letterkenny native called on the Health Minister in September last to order an immediate review into the diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological cancers at the hospital.

Its after her sister, Carol died of Cancer of the Womb, a treatable condition which Ms MacMahon claims was missed when her sister complained of pains in 2010, and was only diagnosed in 2012.

In order to provide assurance, the Saolta Group, working closely with the HSE’s Women’s and Infant’s Health Programme Office has confirmed that it has initiated a Review of Gynaecological Clinical Services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Clinical Review team will comprise of an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist together with a senior Nurse/ Midwife, external to the Group.

The members of the Review Team are Mr John Price, Consultant Obstetrician; Ms Anne Kelly (Retired Director of Nursing / Midwifery); and Mr Gareth Clifford, QPS Office, Acute Hospitals.

The Clinical Service Review will determine the current status of the quality and safety of Gynaecological Clinical Services in the hospital, including areas of strength and areas for further improvement, with a particular focus on the pathways of care for patients who present with Post-Menopausal Bleeding (PMB).

It will also make recommendations if necessary to improve the status of quality and safety of Gynaecological Clinical Services in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Review Team are planning to visit Letterkenny University Hospital in mid-January to meet with relevant people.