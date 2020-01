The draw has been made of the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup and the Inishowen sides know their opposition for the next stage of the competition.

Greencastle who disposed of the holders St Michaels in the previous round will be on the road at Rush Athletic in Dublin.

Fellow Premier Division side Buncrana Hearts still have to play Killarney Celtic in the last 32 and should they come through that game they will be away to Crettyard United of Laois.

Games to be played on the 2nd February.