Garda patrol car rammed in weekend incident in Inishowen

A man has appeared in Court following a weekend incident in which a Garda patrol car was rammed in Inishowen

Gardai received a report on Saturday morning of males in a car acting suspiciously.

Upon locating the vehicle at Stragill beach, attempts were made to stop the car before it accelerated towards the patrol car, colliding with it.

Three passengers and the driver who tested positive for illegal drugs and alcohol were arrested.

The driver has been charged with a number of offences including; dangerous driving, having no insurance or driving licence, possession of drugs and criminal damage.

On today’s Community Garda Slot Garda Grainne Doherty praised the member of the public who alerted them to the incident: