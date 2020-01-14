Finn Harps relaunch 500 club – Trevor Gordan

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan has called on the public to “Be part of the team” and join the club’s revamped 500 club, the success of which will be key to ongoing recruitment & preparation for the much anticipated 2020 Premier Division campaign.

Following calls at the end of last season for increased investment to take the first team squad to the next level, Harps have committed that all income from the 500 Club will be invested solely towards offering Horgan & his management team the resources they require to maintain top flight status.

Ollie Horgan says “This is an amazing fundraiser and we need everyone out there who wants to see us kick on in this Division to support it if they can. Getting enough fans to sign up for this will directly affect our ability to attract and retain the kind of players this club needs to compete in the Premier Division that is an absolute certainty”.