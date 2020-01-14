Final price of NCH should have been agreed long in advance – MacSharry

The board overseeing the National Children’s Hospital project says they will ‘robustly defend’ extra contractor claims.

Chairman Fred Barry told a meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris these costs represent the ‘biggest risk’ in the project.

The minutes of the recent meeting have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The hospital is set to cost at least 1.7 billion euro and open in 2023.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry, of the Public Accounts Committee, says the final price should have been agreed long in advance: