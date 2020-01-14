Calls for additional temperature sensor for road gritting decisions in Inishowen

There are calls on Donegal County Council to install an additional temperature sensor which is referred to in road gritting decisions to be installed in North Inishowen.

It follows a number of collisions in the peninsula believed to have been caused by black ice – one in December and most recently, the Burnfoot to Muff road was closed for a time today after a multi-vehicle collision.

The council has said that on both occasions all relevant checks were carried out and confirmed that the road at Sappagh was gritted this morning prior to the crash.

However, it was agreed that a sensor to be located in North Inishowen, in addition to the existing one in Burt would be welcomed.

Councillor Albert Doherty says the sensor is vital for road safety: