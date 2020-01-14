18 year old arrested following attack on Strabane taxi driver

WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGERY

An 18 year old man has been arrested after a taxi driver was assaulted in Strabane in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 1am on Monday morning, the taxi driver picked up a fare in the Abercorn Square area of the town and took him to Glebe Gardens where the passenger proceeded to assault the taxi driver and cause damage to his vehicle.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. A cash reward has also been put forward by the taxi firm as part of a further plea for information.

Local Councillor Jason Barr has condemned the incident: