The Labour Party leader is urging Leo Varadkar to end the agony of the current Dáil and announce a date for a general election.

Brendan Howlin says the Taoiseach’s fired the starting gun anyway, after yesterday stating that he has a date in mind.

There’s speculation an election will be called in the coming days to take place in early February.

Brendan Howlin says the current Dail can no longer function…………….