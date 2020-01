Its emerged that Seaview Respite Service in Mountcharles has not opened today, as was scheduled.

The HSE had confirmed that the centre would reopen today on a 5 day a week basis.

However, parents were left furious today upon being informed just this morning that the centre would not be opening.

The centre was due to initially reopen in July of 2019.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is demanding that Seaview reopens immediately: