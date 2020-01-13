Orange Weather Warning in place as Storm Brendan hits North West

The first of two status orange wind warnings is in place as Storm Brendan tracks to the north west of the country.

Since five this morning, Donegal, Kerry and all of Connacht have been on alert, and that warning is valid until nine o’clock tonight. A red warning is in place on coastal waters.

From eight o’clock this morning, a second alert will come into place for the rest of the country, which is valid until three this afternoon.

Met Eireann is warning of a significant flood risk, and damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Keith Leonard is Head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management. He has this advice………