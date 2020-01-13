More ICT funding announced for schools

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has today announced a further €50 million investment in ICT infrastructure for all primary and post-primary schools.

The funding can be spent on technology which will allow schools to purchase equipment such as PCs, laptops and tablets. This will then aid supports for schools such as the Digital Learning Framework and Digital Learning Planning Resource.

The €50m for 2020 is the fourth instalment under the Digital Strategy in Schools.

Minister McHugh says this is an important investment…………..