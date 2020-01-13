Michael Naughton’s ambition to be LGFA President

Ulster has never had a President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association but Michael Naughton is looking to change that.

The former Donegal senior team manager announced at the Ulster Convention on Sunday that his name will go forward into the race for the top job at the Ladies table.

The Ulster body say they are “fully supportive of Michael’s plan to lead the organisation for the next 3 years”.

Michael who has held every position at county and Ulster level has a busy period ahead with the Ladies Congress to be held in Galway in March.

Michael has been telling Oisin Kelly about his ambition to be President of the ladies body…