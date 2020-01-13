Michael McKernan set to miss a big chunk of league

Tyrone have suffered a further blow with an injury to defender Michael McKernan, which will keep him out of action for most of the National Football League campaign.

The Coalisland Fianna clubman, who was nominated for Young Footballer of the Year in 2018, was badly hurt while playing for UUJ in the Sigerson Cup against UCD at the weekend.

He is understood to have suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung following an accidental clash with an opposing player.

The setback follows the news that skipper Mattie Donnelly will miss the NFL Division One campaign due to a serious hamstring injury which required surgery.

And uncertainty continues over the future of Allstar full forward Cathal McShane, who is considering a move to Aussie Rules with Adelaide Crows.

Tyrone open their League schedule with a home game against newly promoted Meath at Healy Park on Sunday week.