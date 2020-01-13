Funding for Men and Women’s Sheds groups in Donegal announced

Men and Women’s Sheds are being allocated half a million euro by the Department of Community Development.

€30,000 has been sanctioned for 26 groups in Donegal.

It is the first time Women’s Sheds are being funded with 33 groups availing of the grants.

The money for the community support groups is being used to buy items like sewing machines, kitchen equipment, and portable sound and projection equipment.

The full list of Sheds in Donegal to have secured funding is –

– Ardara Men’s Shed, €1132 for electronic equipment to set up a I.T. network with 4 other sheds

– Ballybofey & Stranorlar Men’s Shed, €1132 for computer, webcam & monitor

– Ballyshannon Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment

– Carn Men’s Shed, €1132 for power tools & related accessories

– Castlefin Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools and upgrade of kitchen

– Cloughaneely Men’s Shed, €1132 for extraction unit/table saw

– Donegal Town Men’s Shed, €1132 for broadband link & computer research facilities for members

– Dunfanaghy Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment to augment work of shed

– Glenties Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools for craft & DIY

– Greencastle Community Women’s Shed, €1132 for materials for DIY and home improvement training course

– Killybegs Men’s Shed, €1132 for new 16” bandsaw

– Kilmacrennan Men’s Shed, €1132 for CCTV & under sink hot water heater & tools

– Kincasslagh Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools

– Letterkenny CDP Men’s Shed, €1132 for spray booth equipment for painting restored and refurbished furniture & bandsaw

– Lifford Men’s Shed, €1132 for tools

– Meenaneary Men’s Shed, €1132 for rewiring shed

– Mevagh Men’s Shed, €1132, for heating to improve air quality & to purchase pillar drill

– Mná a’ Port Mhaise, Machaire Rabhartaigh, €500 for circuit cutting machine

– Moville Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment, recover pool table, creation of banner, signs & popup stand

– Raphoe Men’s Shed, €1132 for laptops and printer

– Rosbeg & Portnoo Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment

– Rosses Men’s Shed, €1132 for equipment & installation of kitchen

– Rosses Women’s Shed/Scioból Ban na Rosann, €1132 for jewellery making tools, woodworking tools and extension leads

– Sciobal na mban, Gaoth Dobhair, €1132 for paint, wood shelves, storage, tools

– Sciobol na bFhear, Gaoth Dobhair, €1132 to room to function as reading room, card playing and informal meetings, exercise room

– Seid an Oileán, Árrain Mhór, €1132 for equipment