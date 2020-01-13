Funding boost for development of sports campus at LYIT

A Sports Capital grant of almost €327,000 has been announced for the development of a sports campus project at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The investment will see LYIT working hand in hand with Donegal County Council, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Cricket Ireland to draw up a plan and assess how to bring the proposal of a €13 million regional sports campus to life.

The long term plan includes the creation of a hub with a number of pitches, a training area, a hurling wall, walking trail, outdoor gym, playground, cross country route, athletic sprint track, changing room facilities and floodlights.

Education Minister Joe McHugh hopes the development can benefit not just LYIT but the whole county: