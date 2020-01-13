Council publishes preferred route options for Ten-T improvements

Donegal County Council has published he preferred options for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project.

The document covers three sections of road, the Twin Towns By-Pass, the Letterkenny to Manorcunningham Road and the road from Manorcunningham to Lifford, linking with Strabane and the A5.

Donegal County Council says the Option Selection Report, which details the Preferred Option Corridor for each secton of road, will be on display at the County House Lifford, at each Public Service Centre throughout the county and the Twin Towns Library in Stranorlar during normal working hours.

The report and all its appendices can also be dowloaded free of charge on the Donegal TEN-T WEBSITE

Donegal County Council says the next phase of the Project will develop the Design and undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment of the design.

As part of the ongoing development of the project, further surveys will take place throughout the study areas. These include visual walkover surveys as well as ground investigation works. Landowners will be contacted in advance of these surveys regarding access arrangements.

The council says as the project develops, the TEN-T Land Liaison Team at the council’s National Roads Office will be in contact with affected land and property owners throughout this year.

Public Liaison Officers, and where necessary, members of the Project Team will be available to discuss any queries with affected land or property owners at any stage of the project development.